Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant Akshara Singh shares her views on Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan; says “They look so cute together”

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant Akshara Singh took to social media and revealed what she thinks about Fahmaan and Sumbul.

The actress had taken the question and answer feature on Instagram where a fan asked her what she thinks about Fahmaan and Sumbul to which the actress said that “Both are the cutest and they look so cute together and they are my closet friends”.

Sumbul shared the video and thanked her for the compliment.

A lesser known fact is that Akshara is the daughter of Neelima Singh who essays the character of Aunty Blue in the serial Imlie.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul share a great bond of friendship and the two are best of friends. Rumours are doing the rounds that the two must be in a relationship, but the two have always denied it and have said that they are best of friends.

