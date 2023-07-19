Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal catch up for this special reason

Shamita and Pratik's bond go a long way to the days of Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and Bigg Boss Season 16 and until now the two have maintained their friendship.
SHAMITA SHETTY

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 was a successful show where Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show and Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up of the show.

Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal were two of the strongest contestants on the show and in the OTT Season they didn’t get along and kept having fights, but when they entered the main house ( Bigg Boss Season 16) they really got along well and developed a good friendship bond.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Aamir Ali breaks silence on the rumors of dating Shamita Shetty says “ Just because I am single doesn’t mean you can link me with anyone and everyone”

Post the show got over, the two maintained their friendship and they kept in touch.

We did see how on Shamita Shetty's birthday the entire gang had come the actress had a special bond with Nishant and Pratik.

The three always catch up and the fans get excited to see the trio together.

Recently, Shamita Shetty and Pratik caught up as they went to watch a movie together.

The actress took on to social media and captioned it saying “Movie time”.

Well, they say that in the Bigg Boss house it’s very difficult to find true friendships, but Shamita and Pratik are proving that wrong as post the show also they have remained good friends and have broken the myth that post the show friendship don’t last.

The fans were excited to see the both together after a long time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his equation with Karan Kundrra and upon the rumors of him doing Roadies, read the full story

