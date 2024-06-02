Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhihsek Kumar to throw a party today; KhanZaadi and Munawar Faruqi are on the guest list

MUMBAI : Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

ALSO READ : What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

As per sources, today Abhishek will be throwing a party which would be like a Bigg Boss reunion, where the contestants would come and chill with each other and remember the good days in the house.

Munawar, KhanZaadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan are the few names that are on the list.

Whether Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Samarth are invited or not is still a question as at the end things fades away between Abhihsek- Ankita and Vicky and we all know the bad history behind Abhishek – Isha and Samarth.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would make it to the guest list of Abhishek’s party.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?