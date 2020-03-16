Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The gripping episodes keep the audience hooked.

It’s a stunt-based reality show, and over the years it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains on the show by being the host for Seasons 1, 2 and 4.

We bring you the list of winners throughout the seasons.

Season 1 - Nethra Raghuraman

The winner of Season 1 was model-turned-actress Nethra Raghuraman whereas Urvashi Sharma was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

2. Season 2 - Anushka Manchanda

The winner of Season 2 was viva singer Anushka Manchanda, whereas Jesse Randhawa was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

3. Season 3 – Shabir Ahluwalia

The winner of Season 3 was television superstar Shabir Ahluwalia, whereas Ritwik Bhattacharya (was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

4. Season 4 - Aarti Chhabria

The winner of Season 4 was Bollywood actress Aarti Chhabria, whereas Mauli Dave was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

5. Season 5 - Rajneesh Duggal

The winner of Season 5 was television actor Rajneesh Duggal, whereas Gurmeet Choudhary was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

6. Season 6 - Aashish Chaudhary

The winner of Season 6 was television and Bollywood actor Aashish Chaudhary, whereas Meiyang Chang was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

7. Season 7 - Sidharth Shukla

The winner of Season 7 was television actor Sidharth Shukla, whereas Sana Saeed was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Arjun Kapoor.

8. Season 8 - Shantanu Maheshwari

The winner of Season 8 was television actor Shantanu Maheshwari, whereas Hina Khan was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

9. Season 9 - Punit Pathak

The winner of Season 8 was choreographer Punit Pathak, whereas Aditya Narayan was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

10. Season 10 - Karishma Tanna

The winner of Season 10 was Karishma Tanna, whereas Karan Patel was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

11. Season 11 - Arjun Bijlani

The winner of Season 11 was Arjun Bijlani, whereas Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The next season will begin soon.

