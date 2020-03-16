Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved shows on television, and now, Season 12 will begin soon. Today we bring you the list of winners of all the seasons.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 02:00
Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The gripping episodes keep the audience hooked. 

It’s a stunt-based reality show, and over the years it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains on the show by being the host for Seasons 1, 2 and 4. 

( ALSO READ -Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season

We bring you the list of winners throughout the seasons. 

Season 1 - Nethra Raghuraman

The winner of Season 1 was model-turned-actress Nethra Raghuraman whereas Urvashi Sharma was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. 

2. Season 2 - Anushka Manchanda

The winner of Season 2 was viva singer Anushka Manchanda, whereas Jesse Randhawa was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

3. Season 3 – Shabir Ahluwalia

The winner of Season 3 was television superstar Shabir Ahluwalia, whereas Ritwik Bhattacharya (was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. 

4. Season 4 - Aarti Chhabria

The winner of Season 4 was Bollywood actress Aarti Chhabria, whereas Mauli Dave was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. 

5. Season 5 - Rajneesh Duggal

The winner of Season 5 was television actor Rajneesh Duggal, whereas Gurmeet Choudhary was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

6. Season 6 - Aashish Chaudhary

The winner of Season 6 was television and Bollywood actor Aashish Chaudhary, whereas Meiyang Chang was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

7. Season 7 - Sidharth Shukla

The winner of Season 7 was television actor Sidharth Shukla, whereas Sana Saeed was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. 

8. Season 8 - Shantanu Maheshwari

The winner of Season 8 was television actor Shantanu Maheshwari, whereas Hina Khan was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

9. Season 9 - Punit Pathak

The winner of Season 8 was choreographer  Punit Pathak, whereas Aditya Narayan was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

10. Season 10 - Karishma Tanna

The winner of Season 10 was Karishma Tanna, whereas Karan Patel was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

11. Season 11 - Arjun Bijlani

The winner of Season 11 was Arjun Bijlani, whereas Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

The next season will begin soon. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season  )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 RAJIV ADATIA Pratik munwar Sriti Jha Shivangi Joshi Jannat Zubair Faisu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The gripping episodes keep the...
Wow! Sriya Lenka becomes the first K-pop star from India
MUMBAI: K-pop is a tremendously popular music genre amongst young adults and teenagers. It stands for Korean pop.Sriya...
Throwback! This picture of Panchayat fame Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav will make you nostalgic
MUMBAI: Neena Gupta is currently on a roll. The actress has been making the most of her second innings in the film...
Huge update! Shakti Kapoor to make his digital debut with this series
MUMBAI: Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films. He has featured in around 700 films....
Must read! Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh to have a sequel?
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh may turn into a franchise. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga...
Huge update! Ketaki Chitale sent to judicial custody
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a '...
Recent Stories
Must read! Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh to have a sequel?
Must read! Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh to have a sequel?
Latest Video