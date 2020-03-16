Kya Baat Hai! Check out celebs who made expensive purchases after participating in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Celebrities participate in the show and leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their game plan. Also, many celebrities made some expensive purchases after their successful stints in the reality show.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. The show has come up with many seasons. Celebrities participate in the show and leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their game plan. While some succeed, some do not. Also, many celebrities made some expensive purchases after their successful stints in the reality show. Take a look: 

Karan Kundrra: His popularity increased after his participation in Bigg Boss 15. Even though he didn’t win the show, he earned a huge fan following and bagged big projects after the stint. From playing the role of jailor in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp to hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, the actor is amongst the top most talked about and papped celebrities of the industry today. Recently, Karan fulfilled his dream of buying a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. According to TOI’s sources, Karan has purchased a lavish flat worth Rs 20 crore in Bandra. 

Tejasswi Prakash: The actress, who won Bigg Boss 15, also fulfilled her dream of buying a luxurious car after her stint in the reality show. The actress, who bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 even before winning the show, purchased a brand new Audi Q7 worth around Rs 90 lakh. 

Jasmin Bhasin: The diva was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actress got evicted from the show unexpectedly but has made it big in the industry. She bagged multiple projects after the show including a Punjabi film. A few months after the completion of her reality show stint and a few more projects, Jasmin fulfilled her dream and bought a new house in Mumbai. 

Asim Riaz: The lad made it big in the industry after his phenomenal journey in Bigg Boss 13 that was won by Sidharth Shukla. He turned out to be the first runner up of the show. Following his stint, Asim purchased a luxurious BMW 5 Series M sports car. It was only a few months later that Asim purchased a sea-facing flat in Mumbai. 

Latest Video