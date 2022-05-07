Kya Baat Hai! Check out Dipika Kakkar’s sassy reply to a fan who asked why she keeps repeating the same dress

Dipika Kakkar is one of the most loved actresses on television and she has a massive fan following now while the question and answer round on social media Dipika was asked by her fan why she always repeats her clothes and that’s when the actress gave an epic reply.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 19:28
Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight of her life with her fans and well-wishers.

ALSO READ: When Dipika Kakar Ibrahim surprised husband Shoaib

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

Recently, while doing the question and answer round on her social media account, one of her fans asked her why she repeats all her dresses in different functions to which the actress replied “Because I have paid for it and I have a washing machine in my house”

Dipika’s epic reply won the hearts of the audience, who feel she is very down to earth and lives a very simple life.

Well, on the work front post-Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the actress hasn’t been seen in any project and soon she will be seen in a music video alongside her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU!

 

Dipika Kakar PCOS Thyroid VLOG YouTube Sasural Simar Ka Colors Voot Shoiab Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Pakhi and Agastya to meet but there is someone who will stop them
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans
MUMBAI: SRK has been missing from the big screen for a long time now and his fans have been missing his presence...
Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans
MUMBAI: SRK has been missing from the big screen for a long time now and his fans have been missing his presence...
OMG! Not Karan or Rishabh, but Preeta is all set to dance with this person on the sets of Kundali Bhagya | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out Dipika Kakkar’s sassy reply to a fan who asked why she keeps repeating the same dress
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love inter
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Recent Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans
Latest Video