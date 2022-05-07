Kya Baat Hai! Check out Dipika Kakkar’s sassy reply to a fan who asked why she keeps repeating the same dress

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight of her life with her fans and well-wishers.

ALSO READ: When Dipika Kakar Ibrahim surprised husband Shoaib

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

Recently, while doing the question and answer round on her social media account, one of her fans asked her why she repeats all her dresses in different functions to which the actress replied “Because I have paid for it and I have a washing machine in my house”

Dipika’s epic reply won the hearts of the audience, who feel she is very down to earth and lives a very simple life.

Well, on the work front post-Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the actress hasn’t been seen in any project and soon she will be seen in a music video alongside her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU!