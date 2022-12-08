Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s special gesture for Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and rumours were doing the rounds that they were in a relationship but the couple has not come out and openly said anything about it.

Sumbul

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 per cent of their potential into whatever they do.

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now we came across a video where one can see a special thing that Fahmaan Khan did for Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Recently Fahmaan brought a new car and he finally took Sumbul for a ride in his car.

The actress shared the video and is seen dancing her way on the ride and she captioned it by saying “ Finally you took me on a ride in your new car”

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul make a wonderful pair and they are considered one of the iconic on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

Imlie StarPlus
