Kya Baat Hai! Check out how Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya on the sets of Kundali Bhagya

Paras has just joined the star cast of Zee Tv’s Kundlai Bhagya and seems like he has made great bonds on the sets of the show now Shraddha shared a photo where one can see Paras pampering Shraddha Arya.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:09
Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora and new leads were introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were introduced as the new leads of the show who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast on the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show and has given it a thumbs up.

They are liking the Tashan fight between Paras and Basser as both are having a very strong presence in the show.
Though the new cast has joined the show, there is no doubt that they have got along with the entire cast like a house on fire and they have a lot of fun which can be seen in BTS videos that the stars share on their social media account.

All actors are quite active on social media and he keeps sharing stuff on her account and keeps the audience and fans updated about his whereabouts.

Sharddha Arya took on social media and informed the fans on how pAras is pampering on the sets of the show.

 ALSO READ : Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap

One can see how Paras has gifted her branded purses and gifts and the actress shared the photo and captioned it saying “Thank you, I think I am getting used to this pampering”
 
Well, it’s good to see the bonding between the stars and their camaraderie as that’s one of the major reasons why such good performances come out if actors as the support by co–stars are one of the major important things while acting.

What do you think about the friendship between Paras and Sharrdha?

Do let us know in the comments below.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi

Risabh Jaiswal Splitsvilla Anupama Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor anjoom fakih Preeta Disha Jain Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Cute! Sahiba's touch relieves Angad's pain
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement date out?, here is when they are getting engaged
MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and her cuteness over the...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out how Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya on the sets of Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10...
Dhruv leaves the house in search of Tara. However, he leaves his phone behind and escapes the house during the Puja ceremony of his to-be wife. The bride’s father confronts Sushila on Dhruv not wanting to marry the girl.
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: OMG! Virat finally proposes to Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement date out?, here is when they are getting engaged

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
BARC Ratings : Kya Baat Hai! The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol sees a jump in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya enters top 10 shows; DharamPatni sees a rise in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKKH, Faltu and Imlie
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?
Shraddha Arya
Shocking! Shraddha Arya injures her leg says “I Like to do my own stunts”
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to participate in the upcoming season?
Anupama
Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!
Anupama
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu