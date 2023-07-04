Kya Baat Hai! Check out how Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya on the sets of Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora and new leads were introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were introduced as the new leads of the show who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast on the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show and has given it a thumbs up.

They are liking the Tashan fight between Paras and Basser as both are having a very strong presence in the show.

Though the new cast has joined the show, there is no doubt that they have got along with the entire cast like a house on fire and they have a lot of fun which can be seen in BTS videos that the stars share on their social media account.

All actors are quite active on social media and he keeps sharing stuff on her account and keeps the audience and fans updated about his whereabouts.

Sharddha Arya took on social media and informed the fans on how pAras is pampering on the sets of the show.

One can see how Paras has gifted her branded purses and gifts and the actress shared the photo and captioned it saying “Thank you, I think I am getting used to this pampering”



Well, it’s good to see the bonding between the stars and their camaraderie as that’s one of the major reasons why such good performances come out if actors as the support by co–stars are one of the major important things while acting.

What do you think about the friendship between Paras and Sharrdha?

