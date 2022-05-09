Kya Baat Hai! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sassy reply to a fan who said, 'Tejasswi is mine'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and they have a massive fan following where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time, their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

The fans love watching them together and they wish to see them in a project together someday.

Recently, Karan took the #Askme round on social media where fans started to interact with the actor and asked him questions regarding Tejasswi also.

One of the fans asked him if he could take Tejassswi for a candlelight dinner to which the actor said, “Tejasswi will make the candle a rocket and will make it fly”

Another fan told Karan that "Tejasswi Is Mine,” to which the actor replied “That’s what I say”

The fans love them immensely and bestow a lot of love and support on them.

 On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

 Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

 For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

