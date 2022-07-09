Kya Baat Hai! Check out Pratik Sehajpal's Sassy reply to trolls who called him a “National Joker”

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attention and wreaked havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audience with his game-play.

Post his stint in the BB-house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is already trending on social media.

He was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show by his fans but now, the audience seems a little disappointed after his exit from the show.

The actor aborted maximum stunts given to him in spite of giving him a second chance, he didn’t prove himself.

The actor gave up during the elimination stunt and he didn’t even try and that’s when Rohit Shetty lashed out at him and told him that he would become a joke in the outside world.

That’s exactly what happened post his exit from the show as the audience began to call him “The National Joker”. His fans were there to support him but were equally disappointed.

The actor knew that he was been trolled and called the “National Joker” but in spite of that, he took to his social media and shared his reaction, “Did this joker make you laugh? I'm glad if I did!!!”

Well, there are times when the actor gets trolled and at times he trends for a good reason where the fans also praise him, but his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi was a disappointment which left the fans disheartened.

