Kya Baat Hai! Check out Pratik Sehajpal's Sassy reply to trolls who called him a “National Joker”

Pratik is one of the most loved and cherished personalities of television and he rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT recently his exit from the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi didn’t go down well with the audience and they were left disappointed.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:59
Kya Baat Hai! Check out Pratik Sehajpal sassy reply to trolls who called him a “ National Joker”

MUMBAI :  Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attention and wreaked havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audience with his game-play.

Post his stint in the BB-house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is already trending on social media.

He was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show by his fans but now, the audience seems a little disappointed after his exit from the show.

The actor aborted maximum stunts given to him in spite of giving him a second chance, he didn’t prove himself.

The actor gave up during the elimination stunt and he didn’t even try and that’s when Rohit Shetty lashed out at him and told him that he would become a joke in the outside world.

ALSO READ -  Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture

That’s exactly what happened post his exit from the show as the audience began to call him “The National Joker”. His fans were there to support him but were equally disappointed.

The actor knew that he was been trolled and called the “National Joker” but in spite of that, he took to his social media and shared his reaction, “Did this joker make you laugh? I'm glad if I did!!!”

Well, there are times when the actor gets trolled and at times he trends for a good reason where the fans also praise him, but his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi was a disappointment which left the fans disheartened.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read - CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
 

 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Sherlyn and Prithvi attack Kritika after she spots them in Luthra Mansion
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced and Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows among the...
Channa Mereya: Exciting! Darji's trick to brew romance between Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginni (Niyati Fatnani) post marriage.
MUMBAI : Darji will get to know that it is Ginni’s hasty decision which led to her getting married to Aditya. Now that...
Imlie: Emotional! Aryan breaks all his connections with Imlie, Imlie gets worried about Cheeni
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the...
Rajjo: Amazing! Arjun gives Rajjo a piece of information, Arjun gets surprised seeing the medal
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Neeti Mohan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as judge alongside Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik
MUMBAI: Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms with a chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il...
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
MUMBAI : Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic,...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social medi
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
Latest Video