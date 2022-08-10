Kya Baat Hai! Check out the audition video of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia where she enacts this famous scene from the movie Jab We Met

MUMBAI:Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.



Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are seeing a different side to her.

She is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

Nimrit was the first finalist of the show, but unfortunately, she was evicted just one week before the finale. However, she deserved to be in the finale of the show.



Post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Nimirt has been getting a lot of offers but she is taking it slow to decide which one to be part of.

Now we came across a throwback video where one can see Nimirt audition where she enacting the scene from the movie Jab We Met.

This is the introduction scene of Kareena Kapoor from the movie and the actress is nailing it.

The video is from her struggling days when she used to give various auditions and to get the perfect break and then she finally got Choti Sarrdaarni which made her a household name.

Well, soon she would mark her Bollywood debut with the movie Love Sex aur Dhoka 2 where she would be the lead in one of the stories.

There is no doubt that with a lot of hard work and dedication, she has reached a long way and today has a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on her.

