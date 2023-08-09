Kya Baat Hai! Check out the befitting reply of Abhishek Malhan to Jiya Shankar as she takes the credit of being seen on Times Square

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were two most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Their friendship was loved by the audience, towards the end of the game Jiya had confessed that she did like Abhishek and that she would want to know him even more post the show, but he was very clear that she was only a friend.

Even during the finale of the show we did see how Salman Khan was teasing the both of them and kept asking the question to Jiya on her feelings for Abhishek.

Abhishek emerged as the first - runner up of the show whereas Jiya was eliminated just a week before the finale.

Post the show the two have still remained good friends and the fans still want to see them together.

Recently, they were seen in a music video which has gone viral and gained good viewership in no time.

Now we came across a video where Jiya is seen telling Abhishek that because of her he was seen at "Times Square" again and he begs to differ as he tells her that before also he was seen out there and that was solely because of him, but Jiya tells him that for the second time he was seen was because of her.

Well, the conversation is a funny one and one can see the friendship and camaraderie between the two.

