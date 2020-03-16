Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Anupama and Anuj from the sets of the upcoming reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

Star Plus is coming up with a new reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' where all the actors of the show will be coming together on the stage and will be having a fun time with each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:28
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, A  new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the jodis.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar and the Rathores to be the next participants of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Recently we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show the actors of the show would be coming and would be interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars together on the show.

Now we came across the BTS video of Anupama and Anuj where they are seen shooting for the promo of the show where they two will be coming on the show.

The two are seen performing a dance on the stage and are seen entertaining the audiences.

Well, the concept of the show seems to be very interesting and the fans are excited to see their favourite stars together.

Are you excited for the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read : BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

