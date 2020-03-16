Kya Baat Hai! Check out the Queen like lives of THESE tv celebs after they tied the knot with rich husbands

MUMBAI: Several television actresses manage to win hearts with their exceptional performances in various shows. These actresses are in love with their luxurious lifestyle. From Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy to Aamna Sharif; here is a list of TV actresses who got married to the richest husbands and are enjoying a luxurious life.

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande got married to her beau Vicky Jain who has a coal washeries business in Bilaspur reportedly worth over Rs 100 crore. His family also has a real estate business and runs a dental college. The couple own luxurious homes and cars.

Popular telly queen Neha Marda is married to a businessman, Ayushman Agarwal who hails from Patna. He owns a business and the duo have been happily married for 10 years now.

Popular TV actress Ankita Bhargava is happily married to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business. Karan is the only son. The two are proud parents to daughter Mehr.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Aamna Sharif is happily married to Amit Kapoor who is a film distributor and producer. He is from a well-to-do business family.

Naagin actress Mouni Roy walked down the aisle with Suraj Nambiar, who is an investment banker in Dubai. His family is also in the real estate business in Bengaluru. They build luxury townships.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy who is from a family of real estate developers and urban planners in Bangalore. She is happily married with a couple of kids. It was an arranged marriage.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna is married to her co-star Gautam Gupta who comes from a film family. His father owns a post-production company and is a film financer.

