Kya Baat Hai! Check out the real – reel connection between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan and Sumbul are one of the most loved couples on television they have a massive fan following and the audiences love the chemistry between them and they are considered one of the iconic couples of television.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

The two are best of friends off–set and they share a great bond which the fans love watching.

One of the fan clubs did show how they made a collage of how the two are so similar in real – reel life that they do similar things.

In the pictures on can see how the two do the same thing in Real life as compared to their reel – life.

But the fans are left heartbroken as now the two have got separated and they wouldn’t be able to see the romance between them, but they hope that soon Aryan and Imlie would sort out the differences between them they would be able to watch their romance.

Well, their chemistry is appreciated by the fans and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
