Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking posts of Gaurav Khanna before he became a household as Anuj

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most loved television actors and he is currently ruling the television screens with his character Anuj.

The actor is loved by the audience and they love the chemistry between Rupali and him. They feel their love symbolises the old school love in today’s time.

Before joining the show Anupama, Gaurav was away from television and didn’t do much work, though he is known for his role in CID for which he was loved and appreciated.

Today his character Anuj is loved by the audience and the fans have loved his acting chops and he keeps trending on social media.

Gaurav before he joined the cast of Anupama was quite active on social media where he kept in touch with his fans and audiences and kept them updated about their whereabouts.

( ALSO READ - OMG! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna groves with this special person on the sets of Anupamaa, Check out )

Now we bring you some of the posts that the actor had shared before he began shooting for Anupama :

Before entering Anupama, Gaurav was doing a project titled “Socho Project” and he has shared many posts regarding it.

He also shared many pictures with his friends and family and showed how much he loves them and loves spending time with them.

There are many posts with his wife where the two are giving major couple goals.

Gaurav also has shared a post where he is seen with Omi Vaidya aka Chatur of 3 Idiots.

Well, there is no doubt that Gaurav has risen to massive fame post Anupama and he has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been a perfume connoisseur for over twenty years now' Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna on his style quotient, perfume love and more )