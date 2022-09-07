Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is a well-known television actor and he has a massive fan following. Now check out the massive transformation of the actor.

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies.

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and currently, he is seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The actor comes from a non-filmy background and with a lot of hard work and dedication he has come up this far and made a name for himself.

Now we came across Karan’s then and now photo where the actor looks so lean. And today when you see him he has built a personality for himself where he has developed a ripped body and is looking super hot and today he has many girls crushing on him.

The transformation shows the amount of hard work he put in to get into this shape.      

Well, no doubt that today he is a superstar on television and he gets papped by the media wherever he goes.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

