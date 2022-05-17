Kya Baat HaI! Check out the similarity between the romance of Anupama with Vanraj and Anuj

Anupama’s life has been a roller coaster ride where she loved Vanraj and never got back love but when it came to Anuj she received love and respect and would be having a lovely life ahead.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 11:35
anuj-anupa-van

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

ALSO READ Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

One of the fan clubs shared a video where one can see how the romance between Anupama – Vanraj- Anupama – Anuj and the fans have found a similarity in both.

Where they have said the romance between them seems to be the same but the emotions are so different, as when Vanraj loved Anupama there wasnt any love and with Anuj there was only love.

Though the moments look the same the emotions are different with Vanraj. We did see he never loved and respected Anupama and only wanted her to do things whereas Anuj’s love is very unconditional.

Well, soon Anupama and Anuj will be getting married and finally they will be husband and wife.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Anupama: Aww! Check out the special bond between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa in this BTS video from the sets

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Aneri Vajani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 11:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Romantic! Akriti kisses Anubhav on neck and rests her head on Anubhav’s shoulder
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video