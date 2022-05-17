Kya Baat HaI! Check out the similarity between the romance of Anupama with Vanraj and Anuj

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

ALSO READ Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

One of the fan clubs shared a video where one can see how the romance between Anupama – Vanraj- Anupama – Anuj and the fans have found a similarity in both.

Where they have said the romance between them seems to be the same but the emotions are so different, as when Vanraj loved Anupama there wasnt any love and with Anuj there was only love.

Though the moments look the same the emotions are different with Vanraj. We did see he never loved and respected Anupama and only wanted her to do things whereas Anuj’s love is very unconditional.

Well, soon Anupama and Anuj will be getting married and finally they will be husband and wife.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Anupama: Aww! Check out the special bond between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa in this BTS video from the sets