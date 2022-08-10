Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special moments of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan that went viral

Sumbul and Fahmaan are the most loved couples on television and the fans miss watching them on screen. Here we bring you the special moments of Sumbul and Fahmaan that went viral on social media.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 06:00
SUMBUL

MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

The fans do miss watching them together and waiting when the two would do a project together.

The two while shooting for their serial had a lot of moments that went viral and today we bring you a few of the moments of Aryan and Imlie that went viral.

Alhough the two aren’t associated with the serial any more and have moved on, fans still share stills and say it aloud on social media how much they miss watching them.

ALSO READ:  Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?

Check out the moments below :

1 Imlie and Aryan’s fights

The audience used to love to watch the fight and tiff between Aryan and Imlie and every moment of theirs went viral.

2. Imlie and Aryan marriage
 

Imlie and Aryan’s marriage was trending on social media for the longest time and each and every scene went viral

3. Dance performance by Imlie and Aryan

Imlie and Aryan’s dance performance also became very famous and each dance of theirs went viral on social media and fans kept saying that they have the best chemistry with each other.

4. Imlie and Aryan’s love story comes to an end 

The death scene of Imlie and Aryan in the serial broke everyone’s heart as their love story ended and their journey came to an end in the show. The fans still miss them on screen and that scene also trended on social media for a long time.

Well, these were the few moments of Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul that went viral on social media.

There is no doubt that they look exceptionally well together and no one can match their chemistry.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

Fahmaan Khan Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit MC Stan Shiv Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Voot Colors Imlie Gul Khan Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Manveer and Inderpal will be surprised to see Sahiba and Angad together
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Durga Aur Charu: Oh No! Durga receives a secret letter revealing that Anirban never loved her
MUMBAI : The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special moments of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan that went viral
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Anupamaa: Finally! Bapuji invites Anuj and Anupama for the Holi celebration
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Shakti Anand talks about taking over the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya after the leap and more, saying, “I never compare a role with an actor, or try to act like someone else, or try to copy each other”!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Recent Stories
Must Read! “OTT has been a great disruptor of giving lame content and provided some good quality content” Ratna Pathak Shah
Must Read! “OTT has been a great disruptor of lame content and has provided with some good ones” - Ratna Pathak Shah

Latest Video

Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?
Gurkirat
MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The finale week begins; contestants have to face the challenge of party platter; Gurkirat goofs up again
Abhinav Kapoor
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor reveals how much he misses Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, deets inside
Saswata Chatterjee
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy”
Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist
Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist
SALMAN KHAN
OMG! Fahmaan Khan goes the Salman Khan way for his new look in the show