Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special moments of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan that went viral

MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

The fans do miss watching them together and waiting when the two would do a project together.

The two while shooting for their serial had a lot of moments that went viral and today we bring you a few of the moments of Aryan and Imlie that went viral.

Alhough the two aren’t associated with the serial any more and have moved on, fans still share stills and say it aloud on social media how much they miss watching them.

Check out the moments below :

1 Imlie and Aryan’s fights

The audience used to love to watch the fight and tiff between Aryan and Imlie and every moment of theirs went viral.

2. Imlie and Aryan marriage



Imlie and Aryan’s marriage was trending on social media for the longest time and each and every scene went viral

3. Dance performance by Imlie and Aryan

Imlie and Aryan’s dance performance also became very famous and each dance of theirs went viral on social media and fans kept saying that they have the best chemistry with each other.

4. Imlie and Aryan’s love story comes to an end

The death scene of Imlie and Aryan in the serial broke everyone’s heart as their love story ended and their journey came to an end in the show. The fans still miss them on screen and that scene also trended on social media for a long time.

Well, these were the few moments of Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul that went viral on social media.

There is no doubt that they look exceptionally well together and no one can match their chemistry.

