Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special thing that Shiv Thakare did for Sheezan Khan that will melt your heart

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

On the other hand, Sheezan Khan rose to fame with his performance in the serial 'Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul where he played the role of Alibaba.

The audience loved him and he built a huge fan base for him who stood by him during the good and bad times of his life.

A few months back Sheezan had gone through the toughest phase of his life, where he was booked for abetment of suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case and he was arrested and was in Jail for almost two months until he was granted bail.

Soon he would be seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

As we all know that Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz is a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 13, and she is nominated for this week Shiv took out the time and did a vote appeal for her where he requested everyone to vote for her and to save her.

Well, seems like Sheezan and Shiv have a great bond and it’s like a family bond of brotherhood, and would witness it when the show would begin this weekend.

