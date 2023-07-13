Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special thing that Shiv Thakare did for Sheezan Khan that will melt your heart

Shiv and Sheezan would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, where there would be facing their fears and acing all the stunts. Now Shiv did something special for Sheezan that will say that they share bond like a family.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 17:44
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

On the other hand, Sheezan Khan rose to fame with his performance in the serial 'Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul where he played the role of Alibaba.

( ALSO READ : Must Read! Sheezan Khan pens a heartfelt note for his fans, check out his message for them

The audience loved him and he built a huge fan base for him who stood by him during the good and bad times of his life.

A few months back Sheezan had gone through the toughest phase of his life, where he was booked for abetment of suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case and he was arrested and was in Jail for almost two months until he was granted bail.

Soon he would be seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

As we all know that Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz is a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 13, and she is nominated for this week Shiv took out the time and did a vote appeal for her where he requested everyone to vote for her and to save her.

Well, seems like Sheezan and Shiv have a great bond and it’s like a family bond of brotherhood, and would witness it when the show would begin this weekend.

Isn't that a sweet gesture from Shiv?

What do you think about this special bond?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz finally breaks silence on the Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz fight SAYS "It was the toughest time for me, it took me eight years to get over it" 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
MUMBAI: We are in the seventh month of 2023 and till now many Indian films have been released. While some did well at...
Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI: Actress of Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from acting space, over the time she has...
Do you Think! After Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon will Kajol make her mark on ott with her show
MUMBAI :  Actress Kajol has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting, over the time with her...
Anupamaa: Wow! Nakkul to go against Guru Maa and to support Anupamaa in the revenge game
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Isha gets to know Savi's response to the prospective family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is a huge name in the entertainment industry and he has a massive fan following.He rose to fame...
Recent Stories
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Barun Sobti
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rohit Shetty's grand chopper entry sets the stage for the thrilling premiere of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
atrangii
EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh and Shail Phull starrer show produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma for Atrangii TV gets a TITLE
these handsome hunks
WOW! Before romancing Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, television hottie Shivangi Joshi had a magical on-screen chemistry with these handsome hunks
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh breaks her silence on if she is doing Naagin 7; reveals if she would work with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma again
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Exclusive! Dino James wishes to work with These participants from Khatron ke Khiladi 13! Find out who!