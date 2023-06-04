Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video of the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya enjoying the Iftar party on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: KumKum Bhagya is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its going well at the TRP ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Tina Philip in lead roles.

The show had taken a leap a few months ago and the new generation has taken over the show and ended the love story of Abhi and Pragya.

The holy month of Ramzan has begun and they are people who are fasting and who break their fast during the Ifteear time in the evening.

On social media we have seen how many actors are seen having a Iftar party on the sets of their show and are enjoying the delicious meal that is laid out.

The stars of KumKum Bhagya also had an Iftar party on the sets of the show, where the entire cast and crew have come to join their Muslim friends to open their fast.

In the video below one can see how the cast and crew is seen enjoying the meal and Mugdha and the rest of the cast wish every “Happy Ramzan”

A huge stretch of food is laid down especially a lot of fruits as it's one of the main things to break your fast.

Well, it's occasions like this that bring everyone together to celebrate a holy festival.

It’s such a pleasant and joyful sight to watch and this shows the comfort and camaraderie the stars have within each other.

There is no doubt that everyone on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya gets along and hene they give such good performances.

