KYA BAAT HAI! Child actress and Choti Sarrdaarni fame Kevina Tak aka Param's transformation is jaw-dropping

The cutie patootie is now all grown up and her transformation is mind-blowing. The recent posts of Kevina proves that she is set to be a stunning diva.
Kevina

MUMBAI: Child actor Kevina Tak is currently seen in Colors' show Udaariyaan. 

The talented diva was seen playing the role of Child Nehmat Kaur Virk.

Fans have loved Kevina's stellar performance in the popular drama series. 

Apart from Udaariyaan, Kevina has given some notable performances in shows like Chhoti Sardaarrni, Naagin 6 and also in the movie Bharat which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. 

Kevina won several hearts with her performance as Param in Colors' show Chhoti Sardaarrni and she is still known for her character. 

Well, the cutie patootie is now all grown up and her transformation is mind-blowing. 

The recent posts of Kevina proves that she is set to be a stunning diva. 

Kevina's transformation over the years is simply amazing. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sardaarrni fame Kevina Tak to enter Colors' Udaariyaan

Her Instagram posts and reels are also quite popular among the fans. 

Take a look:

Kevina looks simply beautiful and fans can't stop praising her beauty. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Here's an interesting story behind Kevina Tak's catchphrase P for Param from Chhoti Sardarrni

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 04:30

