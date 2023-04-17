Kya Baat Hai! Is CID returning back as the star cast had a reunion; read to know more

CID was the longest running show on television and it has already creased a record. But then few years back the show suddenly went off air leaving the fans disheartened. Now the actors met and had a reunion and the fans can’t keep calm.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 14:54
Is CID returning back as the star cast had a reunion

MUMBAI :CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest running show.

But all of a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.

Post the show going off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family.

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen in the posts that they share on social media.

Recently, the stars of CID reunited as they caught up for an evening brunch and they shared a lot of video and photos on social media.

Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ansha Sayed and (Purvi), Hrishikesh Pandey (Sachin) reunited recently and had a fun time. The gang met after a long time.

Though the fans thought that the photo was incomplete as   Dayanand Shetty ( Daya), Aditya Srivastava ( Abhijeet), Shivaji Satam ( ACP) were missing from the photo.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! CID actress Ansha Sayed and Andaaz actress Navni Parihar roped in for movie Ghud Chadhi, starring Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon

The fan have got emotional and are demanding that the show should be back with the same star cast and some are suspecting that the show might be back.

Ansha shared the posts with the gang and wrote an emotional note which read “"Video bana rahe hai yaar " this statement shows how personal the team is.Inspite all the buzz on Instagram, the entire cid team is not on social media platforms. And that is the main reason behind the gravity of this most known show. Which still reruns and proves to be a hit again in terms of trps”

She further said “I have seen the senior cast being so secure, calm and patient with their stardom and have tried to imbibe that. Have learnt over the years how to evolve and handle the fame in a positive manner and not boast over it, how to stay grounded and sane in the world of mobile cameras."It's ok to be an actor and it's ok to be clicked never let it get to your head- is the most important lesson learnt "

Well, there is no doubt that CID was one of the most popular and loved serials and it was quite popular among the kids and the fans would want to see the show back again.

A few months ago there were reports suggesting that the show should return back with the same star cast.

Would you like to see the show back on screen?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Kya Baat Hain! CID made history, holds a world record for this; DEETS INSIDE

1111111111111111111111111111111

222222222222222222222222222

 

 

CID Sony Television Fireworks Production Abhijeet Shreya Daya ACP Praduman Shraddha Musale Thiller Suspense Show Janvi Chheda Ansha Sayed Hrishikesh Pandey Dayanand Shetty Aditya Srivastava Shivaji Satam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 14:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi tries to convince Abhinav that Abhimanyu is not the right choice for Abhir's treatment
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba learns the truth about Garry and Seerat
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Katha feels Viaan deserves better, Viaan’s reply shocks Teji
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Whoa! Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others react
MUMBAI :Diljit Dosanjh, one of the highest-paid singers in the country, has also made a name for himself in the Hindi...
Kya Baat Hai! Is CID returning back as the star cast had a reunion; read to know more
MUMBAI :CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest running show.But all of a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Suspicious! Sahiba questions Santosh for her behaviour with Seerat
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform
Whoa! Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan took a taxi to college without money to pay for the ride
Fahmaan Khan
Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor
Abdu Rozik
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour
KK Goswami
What! Shaktimaan actor K K Goswami opens up about lack of work and reaching out to Ekta Kapoor, says “despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today…”
Paras Chhabra
Kya Baat Hai! Post breakup with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma spotted looking cheerful with friends, netizens say “Itni fake accent maarne ki kya zarurat hai”