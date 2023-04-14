Kya Baat Hai! This click of Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash's family is all heart and love

MUMBAI:Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Tejasswi's movie has hit the theatre which is produced by Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Today, late evening Tejasswi and her parents and brother along with Karan were clicked outside a theatre.

Through the photo one can see how well Karan has blended himself into the Prakash’s family and gets along with each one.

We have often seen how Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s brother keeps hanging out and they have really bonded well.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is giving major boyfriend goals and makes Tejasswi and her family feel special in every way.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the new show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?