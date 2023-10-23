Kya Baat Hai! Dance Deewane is back with a new season; channel confirms season four to begin soon

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

Now the show is back with a new season and the COLORS just shared the news on social media.

They announced that Dance Deewane would be back with Season 4 and it will begin soon.

Well, there is no detail about who would be the judges and host of the show but the fans are excited about the new season.

It will be interesting to see like other reality shows if Dance Deewane Season 4 gets new judges and hosts.

