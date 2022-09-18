Kya Baat Hai! From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Jasmin Bhasin, take a look at RV celebs who are exploring themselves in the Punjabi film industry

MUMBAI: Reports suggest that Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon start work in a Punjabi movie. It will be shot in London and Punjab. A number of TV stars are working in the Punjabi film industry.



Jannat Zubair's debut Punjabi movie Kulche Chole will come out on November 11, 2022. It stars Dilraj Grewal and her. Jannat Zubair shared the poster on her social media handle.

Jasmin Bhasin is making her debut with Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal in Honeymoon. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja. Saas Bina Sasural director Amarpreet GS Chhabra is the director of the film.



Shehnaaz Gill did a couple of Punjabi movies before Bigg Boss 13. She had small roles. In 2021, Honsla Rakh came out which was the biggest blockbuster of the year. It made more than Rs 50 crores worldwide.



The Bigg Boss 15 hunk Karan Kundrra has films like Pure Punjabi and Mere Yaar Kaminey in his kitty. He is fluent in the language and has a huge fan base in Punjab. We hope to see him in a Punjabi movie soon.

Sargun Mehta is one of the most acclaimed actresses of the Punjabi movie industry. Love Punjab, Qismat, Lahoriye are some of the movies that had superb performances from her. Sargun Mehta made Bollywood debut with Cuttputlli.



Kanika Mann has been working in Punjabi movies since a while. Her latest was Majajan Orchestra that came on OTT. She has done Rocky Mental with Parmish Verma in 2017.



Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is doing Lehmber Ginni with Ranjit Bawa. The actress also has Raduaa Returns in her kitty. Buzz is that she will foray into the South with a film with Suriya.

