Kya Baat Hai! From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Jasmin Bhasin, take a look at RV celebs who are exploring themselves in the Punjabi film industry

Television actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Jasmin Bhasin, Kanika Mann, Shehnaaz Gill, Jannat Zubair are trying hard to experiment themselves in the Punjabi film industry

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 13:15
Sargun Mehta

MUMBAI: Reports suggest that Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon start work in a Punjabi movie. It will be shot in London and Punjab. A number of TV stars are working in the Punjabi film industry.


Jannat Zubair's debut Punjabi movie Kulche Chole will come out on November 11, 2022. It stars Dilraj Grewal and her. Jannat Zubair shared the poster on her social media handle.

Also Read: OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

 
Jasmin Bhasin is making her debut with Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal in Honeymoon. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja. Saas Bina Sasural director Amarpreet GS Chhabra is the director of the film.


Shehnaaz Gill did a couple of Punjabi movies before Bigg Boss 13. She had small roles. In 2021, Honsla Rakh came out which was the biggest blockbuster of the year. It made more than Rs 50 crores worldwide.


The Bigg Boss 15 hunk Karan Kundrra has films like Pure Punjabi and Mere Yaar Kaminey in his kitty. He is fluent in the language and has a huge fan base in Punjab. We hope to see him in a Punjabi movie soon.

Also Read:AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple

 
Sargun Mehta is one of the most acclaimed actresses of the Punjabi movie industry. Love Punjab, Qismat, Lahoriye are some of the movies that had superb performances from her. Sargun Mehta made Bollywood debut with Cuttputlli.


Kanika Mann has been working in Punjabi movies since a while. Her latest was Majajan Orchestra that came on OTT. She has done Rocky Mental with Parmish Verma in 2017.


Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is doing Lehmber Ginni with Ranjit Bawa. The actress also has Raduaa Returns in her kitty. Buzz is that she will foray into the South with a film with Suriya.

Credit: BollywoodLife

 
    
 

TellyChakkar Television Dheeraj Dhoopar Sargun Mehta Jasmin Bhasin Jannat Zubair Shehnaaz Gill Karan Kundrra Kanika Mann Mahira Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 - OMG!Priya’s Confession to Shock Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s most loved and popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for exciting plots, with the...
Gaurav Dubey is ready to make everyone laugh with his character
MUMBAI : Comedian Gaurav Dubey has been part of several comedy shows and now the actor is seen playing the character of...
Zac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jaw, chin before surgery transformation
MUMBAI :Actor Zac Efron has revealed that he 'almost died' after shattering his jaw and smashing his chin before...
Five roles, one actor: Govind Namdev on how he plays a new character every 3-4 days
MUMBAI : Veteran actor Govind Namdev is shooting for five projects back-to-back, which includes movies such as 'Sam...
Ravi Jhankal to play lead character's grandfather in 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI : Bollywood and TV actor Ravi Jhankal is currently seen in the show 'Rajjo' playing the role of a grandfather of...
Falguni Pathak: 'Vasaladi' is gift to all my listeners this Navratri
MUMBAI : Queen of dandiya Falguni Pathak has come out with a new Navratri song titled 'Vasaladi', which she says is a...
RECENT STORIES
Falguni Pathak: 'Vasaladi' is gift to all my listeners this Navratri
Falguni Pathak: 'Vasaladi' is gift to all my listeners this Navratri