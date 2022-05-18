Kya Baat Hai! Did Aneri Vajani leave for South Africa to shoot the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi ?

Aneri will be seen as one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and seems like the actress has left for the show as she posted a picture from the airport.
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani is ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa and the audiences love to watch the sister brother duo of Anuj and Mukku. 

Recently the actress made headlines as her name cropped up as one of the cotnestants who is finalised for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupama though a character Mukku was loved by the audiences. 

The actress has become everyone's favorite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character. 

Aneri jst shared a photo from the airport and did she give a hint that she might be flying to South Africa for her reality show, though there is no confirmation for the same. 

The fans feel that she might have flown to shoot the show and they are excited to watch her face her fears and do the dangerous stunts on the show.

She would definitely be one of the cotnestants to look out for. 

Chek out her post below : 

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts. 

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show. 

Aneri Vajani is one of the confirmed contestant of the show and the fans are excited to see on her first ever reality show. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

