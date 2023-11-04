Kya Baat Hai! Did Gaurav Khanna hint on a mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are two of the top most and successful shows on television.

They are the top 2 shows as per the BARC ratings since a long time and one of the reasons is the gripping storyline that is keeping the audience glued to the screens.

The audience love both the show and are waiting to watch both the caste in one frame on the screen.

Yesterday, Rupali Ganguly had celebrated her birthday grandly where her co-stars from the show and other shows on Star Plus were invited. Everyone was seen having a good time. She met the casts of the other shows through the reality show 'Smart Jodi', and she bonded really well with them on its sets.

Gaurav shared a picture with Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and captioned it saying, “ No No its not a mahasagam episode of Anupama and GHKKPM, or is it Ayesha”

To which, the actress replied saying “ I am manifesting it; hopefully it should happen soon”

Well, if this news turns true, this mahasagam episode will crash the TRP ratings on television. Fans would be super elated.

Both the show are loved immensely by the audience and hence, they have sustained the first two positions at the BARC ratings.

Would you want to watch a mahasagam episode between the two shows?

Do let us know in the comments below.

