Kya Baat Hai! Did Gaurav Khanna hint on a mahasngam episode of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are two of the top most and successful shows on television.

Both the shows are in Top 2 at the BARC ratings since a long time and one of the reasons is the gripping story line that is keeping the audience glued to the screen.

The audience loves both the show and are waiting to see both the actors in one frame on the screen.

Yesterday’s Rupali Ganguly had celebrated her birthday grandly where her co –s tars from the show and other shows on Star Plus who she bonded with on the reality show “Smart Jodi” were invited where everyone was seen having a good time.

Gaurav shared a picture with Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and captioned it saying “ No No its not a mahasagam episode of Anupama and GHKKPM, or is it Ayesha”

To which thw actress replied saying “ I am manifesting it; hope fully it should happen soon”

Well, this mahasagam episode will crash the TRP ratings on television if it happens as the fans and audience wouldn't calm.

Both the show are loved immensely by the audience and hence, they have sustained the first – two positions at the BARC ratings.

Would you want to see a mahasagam episode between the two shows?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

