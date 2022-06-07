Kya Baat Hai! Did Jannat Zubair confirm her participation in Bigg Boss?

Jannat is an internet sensation and currently she is doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent interview, the young lady has given a hint about doing Bigg Boss.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 18:02
jannat

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

These days, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Since she signed up for the show, the audience has been asking her if she is doing Bigg Boss or not as they would like to see her on the show.

In a recent interview, Jannat was asked if she would do Bigg Boss or not to which the actress said, "Since I have done Khatron Ke Khiladi now Bigg Boss will be like a cakewalk for me as this show has taught me how to deal with the toughest situations, and if I get the offer I might take up the show."

In a recent interview, Jannat was asked if she would do Bigg Boss or not to which the actress said, “Since I have done Khatron Ke Khiladi now Bigg Boss will be like a cakewalk for me as this show has taught me how to deal with the toughest situations, and if I get the offer I might take up the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat is emerging as one of the strongest contestants on the show and we have seen the stunts.

The fans would want to see her in Bigg Boss as they feel she would ace that show too.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair’s BEAUTY

