KYA BAAT HAI! Did you know Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi has worked with these actors from Anupamaa before?

Apara Mehta has reunited with many of her co-stars from previous shows in Anupamaa and we are sure all of them must be having a gala time shooting together.
Apara Mehta

MUMBAI: Veteran diva Apara Mehta recently entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa. 

The actress is portraying the role of classical dancer Malti Devi in the popular drama series. 

Apara Mehta's entry has not only spiced up the drama but also made the show's story even more interesting.

The viewers are going to see a lot more of Malti Devi and what difference she will bring in Anuj and Anupama's life is a must-watch. 

Well, Apara ji has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. 

She has been a part of some of the most iconic shows and also some great films. 

Apara ji has worked with several well-known as well as new actors in her long career span. 

We often see actors sharing screen space with their co-stars several times in different projects. 

Coincidentally, Apara ji has reunited with many of her co-stars from previous shows in Anupamaa and we are sure all of them must be having a gala time shooting together. 

So, let's see who Apara ji worked with from the sets of Anupamaa:

1. Adhik Mehta 

Adhik and Apara ji shared the screen in Colors' show Choti Sardaarrni. Adhik also shared a pic with the veteran diva as he is thrilled to work with her again. 

2. Ashlesha Savant

Apara ji and Ashlesha worked together several years ago in Zee TV's show Saat Phere. Before that, they worked in Star Plus' popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress welcomed the veteran diva with open arms on the sets of Anupamaa. 

3. Mehul Nisar 

Apara ji has also worked with Mehul in one of the shows. Mehul plays the role of Bhavesh who is Anupama's brother. The actor shared a picture with Apara and mentioned that he is happy to reunite with her after 5 years. 

4. Ekta Saraiya 

Ekta is seen as Dolly in the show. The actress has also worked previously with Apara ji in Sony TV's show Kya Hua Tera Vaada. 

