Kya Baat Hai: Dipika Kakar cooks 6 kgs of Biryani for the cast and crew of Shoaib’s new show

Dipika Kakar is a well-known celebrity in telly land, and these days, she is busy shooting for her vlogs, giving the audience an insight into how she is living her life.

DIPIKA-SHOIAB

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight of her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

When Dipika Kakar Ibrahim surprised husband Shoaib

The actress recently shared a new vlog showing how she celebrated EID where she cooked yummy food for the entire family.

She also shared that she made 6 kgs of Biryani for the team of Shoiab’s new show, and everyone is seen enjoying the Biryani on the sets of the show.

Post that, she takes her sister–in–law for a nice face massage so that she glows for her marriage that is going to take place in the month of November-December.

Well, in the end, Dipika is happy as she touches three million subscribers and promises Saba that she will celebrate this big milestone.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU!

 

 

VIDEO CREDIT : DIPIKA KI DUNIYA

