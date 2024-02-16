Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim break silence on their second pregnancy in the most heart touching way

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on Television. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely. There have been rumors that the couple are expecting their second child and they have cleared the air in the cutest way.

Shoaib who is a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikkla Jaa has been winning hearts of the judges and viewers. Recently the show had family week and family members joined the contestants and performed with them.

Dipika too joined her hubby Shoaib where the duo performed on the song Tu Jo Mila from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which proved that she is not pregnant. Judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi lauded their performance

Dipika got her son Ruhaan on the set of the show and everyone enjoyed playing with the little one.

