Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar talks about her days of financial struggle with Shoaib and reveals the secret of getting out of it

Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular and known actresses of television. She has a massive fan following. The actress in a recent interview spoke about the financial crisis that she faced with husband Shoaib and how they overcame it.
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar talks about her financial struggle days with Shoaib and reveals the secret of how they got out of it

MUMBAI:Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress was not seen on the small screens and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life and her vlogs are quite popular and she gets million views in no time.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal Dipika spoke about her financial struggling days  with Shoaib and how she overcame it.

The actress said “Shoaib and I have seen very bad financial down full even while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka and around are wedding day, but the only thing that we kept saying to each other is we will somehow take care of it”

She further said “ In our case it was never my money and your money it was “Our” money at time I paid the EMI and at times he did we never had the concept of its your money and  I think that has worked beautifully for us and today by god’s grace we have everything and we feel blessed, we have come up in a hard way with a lot of hard work and dedication”

Well, there is no doubt that today Dipika and Shoaib are seen as one of the best on – screen couples and they have a massive fan following.

