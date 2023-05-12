Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants

Dipika has participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 where she emerged as the winner of the show and now in her recent vlog she revealed what Salman Khan used to send in the food kit during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:58
Dipika

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’.

The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

Post  Sasural Simar Ka Season 2   and Bigg Boss Season 12 going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

ALSO READ : What! Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim had gone through a huge financial crisis, says “Bahut bura phase dekha hai”

In a recent vlog where the actress made 10KG of Biryani for all the people of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where her husband Shoaib Ibrahim is a participant she revealed the food that Salman Khan used to send for the contestants during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

The actress recently revealed what Salman Khan used to give when he used to send food during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode”

She said that he used to send vegetarian and non – veg food, starters and main course used to be there and even sweets used to come.

Chicken, Mutton, Paneer everything used to be in one meal and then used to ask if you’ll get the food and did you’ll like it.

Well, that is a very sweet gesture of Salman Khan which he still continues.

Well, Dipika had participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 and she emerged as the winner of the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim had gone through a huge financial crisis, says “Bahut bura phase dekha hai”


 

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Weekend ka Vaar Salman Khan Bigg Boss season 12 Dipika ka duniya YouTube VLOG TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra became a victim of a deep fake video; Morphed audio went viral
MUMBAI: Following the appearance on social media of a deepfake video that purportedly showed Rashmika Mandanna entering...
OMG! Fans find Dunki boring, call Shah Rukh Khan's accent 'forced', check out the reactions on X
MUMBAI: The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was released on Tuesday, but it seems that not many on the internet are...
Woah! Proud father Shah Rukh Khan comes to attend his daughter Suhana Khan's movie The Archies premiere
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been...
Woah! Here's why Kalki Koechlin deletes the X application from her phone, Sayani Gupta reacts
MUMBAI: Actor Kalki Koechlin is no longer using her X account. Making the announcement, she took to her Instagram...
Exclusive! Chup and Your Honor actor Saad Baba roped in for a movie titled A Wedding Story
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in the YRF series titled Mandala Murders
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Recent Stories
Rashmika
OMG! After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra became a victim of a deep fake video; Morphed audio went viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita
Exclusive! Ankita Gupta wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi; will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary join in?
Karan Kundrra
Wow! Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra advice and supports Neha Anand after she got heartbroken
Munawar Faruqui
Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for taking advantage of Munawar Faruqui’s friendship
,Pannu
Trouble Brewing: Bapodara Sparks Turmoil Between Chirag and Pannu in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible'
GULZAR KHAN
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan
Dinesh
Rest In Peace! CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, aka Fredericks, passes away at 57; last Instagram post with daughter touches hearts