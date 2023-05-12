Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’.

The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

Post Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 and Bigg Boss Season 12 going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

In a recent vlog where the actress made 10KG of Biryani for all the people of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where her husband Shoaib Ibrahim is a participant she revealed the food that Salman Khan used to send for the contestants during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

The actress recently revealed what Salman Khan used to give when he used to send food during the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode"

She said that he used to send vegetarian and non – veg food, starters and main course used to be there and even sweets used to come.

Chicken, Mutton, Paneer everything used to be in one meal and then used to ask if you’ll get the food and did you’ll like it.

Well, that is a very sweet gesture of Salman Khan which he still continues.

Well, Dipika had participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 and she emerged as the winner of the show.

