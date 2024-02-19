Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal if they would participate in the next season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon, she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as tomorrow is getting married to the love of her life Apurva Padgaonkar.

Apurva is a Former engineer turned entrepreneur and he has a successful chain of hotel and pub business.

Yesterday the duo had arranged for their Sangeet party where many celebrities had graced the event and the couple looked happy and ready to celebrate.

While interacting with the media, they were asked if they would participate in the reality show Bigg Boss like Ankita and Vicky to which the couple said “Do you want Bigg Boss to get over as Apurva had a bad temper and he can destroy things in the house and this world is not for him”

Apurva said that “Genuinely I am not interested in doing the show if I wanted I would have done the show but it’s not my cup of tea”

Well, the couple had made it clear that they wouldn’t be doing the show though the fans would love to see them.

