Kya Baat Hai! Does Erica Fernandes reveal who her favourite co-star is?

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences love their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

Recently, the actress did a question and answer round with her fans and she was asked who was her favourite co-star.

Erica shared a picture from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she is seen sitting along with Shaheer Sheikh and she said it loud and clear that Shaheer Sheikh is a favourite co-star.

The pair of Shaheer and Erica is loved by the audience and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

Post, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, Erica hasn’t been part of many shows and is busy doing photo shoots.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes finally unite; read to know more