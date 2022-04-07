Kya Baat Hai! Does Erica Fernandes reveal who her favourite co-star is?

Erica is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business and recently she took the question and answer round on social media with her fans and finally she revealed who her favourite co-star was.

Submitted by sumeet-tellychakkar on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 19:34
Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences love their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

Recently, the actress did a question and answer round with her fans and she was asked who was her favourite co-star.

Erica shared a picture from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she is seen sitting along with Shaheer Sheikh and she said it loud and clear that Shaheer Sheikh is a favourite co-star.

The pair of Shaheer and Erica is loved by the audience and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

Post, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, Erica hasn’t been part of many shows and is busy doing photo shoots.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes finally unite; read to know more

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 23 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
sumeet-tellychakkar's picture

About Author

Submitted by sumeet-tellychakkar on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 19:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Mishkat Verma’s tenacious attitude to Jazzy Ballerini’s cuteness, the show is a delight to watch!
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been in the talk of the town ever since the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Oh No! Armaan proves Soumya mentally unstable, Soumya leaves but not forever
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor are the first three confirmed contestants
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Jasmine’s new plan, Tejo gets kidnapped
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Priya leaves a note behind as she leaves the house, Ram tells her to stay
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.Also read -...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bha
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
Latest Video