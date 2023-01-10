Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is a name taht changed the face of Indian Television. From starting her career at the age of 17 as an intern to becoming the most successful producer, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come a long way and she recalls her earlier days after receiving 'Bemisaal Rishta' award during an award function. Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Sharing her wonderful journey in Indian television, ekta shared a video featuring herself and her mom and wrote, “One rainy afternoon of July in 1994( ccamcode got year wrong) 17 year old me started my very first show with my mom under d name of our most beloved LORD #BALAJI … my frns @neelamkotharisoni did d muhurat n @shabskofficial attended for solidarity! I usually never look back but once in a while it's imp to look back n say#ihavecomealongway ..in this #thankyouforcoming campaign pat ur own back for once say Thanku to yourself n send a love letter to urself for showing up every time !!! N tag three friends who u feel@have come a long way n need to appreciate themselves ! I nominate @ayushmannk @anitahassanandani @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta @ruchikaakapoor @tusshark89 @guneetmonga @suzkr @arslangoni @therealkushaltandon @sarya12 @ronitboseroy @nakuulmehta I feel these ppl have come a longggg way !!! N Thanku @kushakapila for tagging me.”

Check out the video here;

Ekta has also over the years ventured into Bollywood films and produced movies like The Dirty Picture, Veere Di Wedding and the soon to release Thankyou for Coming.

