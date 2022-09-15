Kya Baat Hai! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence about her engagement

MUMBAI:Erica Fernandes is one of the superstars of television and she rose to fame with her stint in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she essayed the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose and she became a household name.

Her pairing with Shaheer Shaikh was loved by the audience and they have been termed as iconic on-screen couples on television.



Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.



The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. These days she is busy shooting for music videos that would be released soon.



The actress recently took the “Ask Me Anything” feature on Instagram where she answered all the fan's questions.



Where one of the fans asked if she was engaged after seeing a diamond ring on her finger, to which the actress said “If you are talking about that, then no I gifted it to myself”



Well, in the past there have been many rumours doing the rounds that the actress has been engaged and every time the actress has come out and clarified herself.



It’s been quite some time since Erica has been off the small screen and the fans miss watching on the screen.



Currently, her name has popped up for the reality show Bigg Boss 16, but there is no confirmation on the same.



