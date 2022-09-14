Kya Baat Hai! Erica Fernandes finally reveals when she would work with Jennifer Winget on the small screen

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many south movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. These days she is busy shooting for music videos that would be released soon.

The actress recently took the “Ask Me Anything” feature on Instagram where she answered all the fan's questions.

One of the fans asked her if they would want to see her with Jennifer Winget to which the actress said that “ Next time when we meet we got to click a picture Jennifer”

Well, there is no doubt that it would be a treat to watch the two actresses together on the screen as they both are very talented.

