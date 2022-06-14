Kya Baat Hai! Erica Fernandes reveals that she is in a long-distance relationship and that she misses her love

Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television, and recently, she has been missing her love as he is away from her.

Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos. She recently featured in music videos with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl.

The actress has a huge fan following. They keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too. The actress has been a part of many South movies.

She ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

Now, the actress shared a post on her social media account where she revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship and that she is missing the love of her life.

She shared a photo and captioned it saying, “Currently in a long-distance relationship with sleep and am missing him.”

Well, in her earlier interviews, she had admitted to being in a relationship, and fans keep wondering who the lucky guy is.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

