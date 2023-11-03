Kya Baat Hai! Ever heard of a Pre-moon? Dalljiet Kaur enjoys special time before her wedding with beau Nikhil Patel, details inside

The actress has now found love again and is ready to tie the knot with UK based Nikhil Patel this year. reportedly, they will have a simple wedding but will include all the rituals in it.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:46
DALLJIET

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting story from the Tellyworld. Dalljiet Kaur is seen spending some time with fiancé Nikhil Patel in Mumbai before their wedding.

Also read:   Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March

Dalljiet Kaur is an Indian Television actress and is versatile in her choice of roles and has impressed the audience for a long time now. She was married to Shalin Bhanot, who had recently participated in Bigg Boss but the two are now divorced and live a separate life. Dalljiet has a son with Shalin and they named him Jaydon.

Dalljiet herself has remained a contestant of Bigg Boss in the 13th season and is known for her roles in Kulvadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and has remained the winner of Nach Baliye with ex husband Shalin. The actress was recently seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2 as Dr. Anjali.

The actress has now found love again and is ready to tie the knot with UK based Nikhil Patel this year. reportedly, they will have a simple wedding but will include all the rituals in it.

Now, the couple was seen enjoying some quality time with each other before the big day and indulged in a premoon. We are aware of the ‘Honeymoon’, the time a married couple spends with each other, usually immediately after marriage.

The couple looked content with this time and enjoyed the few days before their wedding.

Check out the post here:

Also read: Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel

Daljjiet Kaur TV news exclusive interview TellyChakkar TV gossip Nikhil Patel Dalljiet Shalin Bhanot Bigg Boss 16 Colors Voot Preemoon
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Vivian Dsena recently took up a Q and A...
Must Watch! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Villagers show up at Maan’s door step for THIS
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan assaults fan amidst tight security, video goes viral
MUMBAI :Captain of the Bangladeshi cricket team, Shakib Al Hasan is one of the finest cricketers from the Bangladeshi...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay dislikes Ranbir's judgement; Kaya to confess her feelings
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the topposition from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Aksha
“The movie speaks about cross community marriage, and it is very much relevant at today’s time” Aksha Pardasany

Latest Video

Related Stories
VIVIAN
Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya
Archana Gautam
Exclusive! Archana Gautam breaks her silence during the dark phase of her life when she had attempted suicide
Riya Bhattachrje
Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Actor Riya Bhattacharje roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?
Imlie
Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself
ABHIMANYU
Awesome! Fans love Abhir’s concern for his ‘Docman’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; hail praises over the duo’s performance