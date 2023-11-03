Kya Baat Hai! Ever heard of a Pre-moon? Dalljiet Kaur enjoys special time before her wedding with beau Nikhil Patel, details inside

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting story from the Tellyworld. Dalljiet Kaur is seen spending some time with fiancé Nikhil Patel in Mumbai before their wedding.

Dalljiet Kaur is an Indian Television actress and is versatile in her choice of roles and has impressed the audience for a long time now. She was married to Shalin Bhanot, who had recently participated in Bigg Boss but the two are now divorced and live a separate life. Dalljiet has a son with Shalin and they named him Jaydon.

Dalljiet herself has remained a contestant of Bigg Boss in the 13th season and is known for her roles in Kulvadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and has remained the winner of Nach Baliye with ex husband Shalin. The actress was recently seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2 as Dr. Anjali.

The actress has now found love again and is ready to tie the knot with UK based Nikhil Patel this year. reportedly, they will have a simple wedding but will include all the rituals in it.

Now, the couple was seen enjoying some quality time with each other before the big day and indulged in a premoon. We are aware of the ‘Honeymoon’, the time a married couple spends with each other, usually immediately after marriage.

The couple looked content with this time and enjoyed the few days before their wedding.

