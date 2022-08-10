Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his rift with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

The fans do miss watching them together and waiting when the two would do a project

together.

The two while shooting for their serial had a lot of moments that went viral and today we bring you a few of the moments of Aryan and Imlie that went viral.

Although the two aren’t associated with the serial anymore and have moved on, fans still share stills and say it aloud on social media how much they miss watching them.

Now recently they were news that Sumbul opted from a music video that Fahmaan Khan was a part of and there began the rumors of them having a rift between each other and nothing is well between them.

But now Fahmaan has come out and he has clarified that there is no problem between the two and that things are good between them.

Fahmaan while interacting with the media said “There is nothing that has happened between us, everything is fine. Our professional life is very different and our friendship is different. So all you fans don’t be upset everything will be fine”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love the chemistry between Fahmaan and Sumbul and they are considered one of the best on–screen couples on television.

