Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan finally talks about the kind of relationship and bond he shares with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Fahmaan and Sumbul are one of the most loved couples on television and the two have a massive fan following recently Fahmaan spoke about his bond with Sumbul.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 12:13
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

We had earlier reported that the show is going for a leap and the stars of the show wouldn’t be there in the show and a completely new star cast will be entering the show.

In a recent interview, Fahmana spoke about his bond with Sumbul where he said that “ The two are very good friends off-screen and they keep fighting and pulling each other’s head.  There is an understanding between us and the combination is amazing and that’s why the chemistry is so good if people like us its because of the off-screen relationship that we share.  Off-screen we are Sumbul and Fahmaan and then on screen, we are back as Imlie and Aryan as an actor we know how to switch on and switch off”

There is no doubt that the fans will miss watching the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

