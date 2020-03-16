Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gives THIS special name to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Fahmaan and Sumbul are two most loved iconic on-screen couples and Fahmaan gave a special name to the actress. Read on.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 15:42
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gives THIS special name to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Also Read: Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do and the two share a great bond of friendship.

Fahmaan shared a funny picture with Sumbul and called her “Princess of Consuela bananahammok”. For the uninitiated, this is what Phoebe Buffay the charterer from friends used to call herself.

Just a few days back Sumbul had shared a photo with Fahmaan where she had said that he is acting like Chandler Bing from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Well, there is no doubt that both Sumbul and Fahmaan share a great bond of friendship, and the audience loves to watch them together.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: MASSIVE TWIST! Imlie frees the village from the FORCED MARRIAGE Practice, Malini decides to ruin Pagdandiya completely in StarPlus 'Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 15:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hot & Sexy! Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with bold avatar in Koffee With Karan season 7
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is one of the hottest celebs to appear on Koffee With Karan. Bebo posted photos of her on her...
Sonakshi Sinha plays the lead in her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in a film which is special to her in more ways than one. Her brother, Kussh S...
EXCLUSIVE! After Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony TV's Maddam Sir
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know...
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
MUMBAI: Amidst the nude photoshoot controversy, good news for Ranveer Singh fans as the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has...
EXCLUSIVE! Naati Pinky's Sheetal Rajankar JOINS the cast of Molkki 2 on Colors Rishtey
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Ghanshani JOINS the cast of Zee TV's Sanjog
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
Latest Video