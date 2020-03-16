Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gives THIS special name to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do and the two share a great bond of friendship.

Fahmaan shared a funny picture with Sumbul and called her “Princess of Consuela bananahammok”. For the uninitiated, this is what Phoebe Buffay the charterer from friends used to call herself.

Just a few days back Sumbul had shared a photo with Fahmaan where she had said that he is acting like Chandler Bing from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Well, there is no doubt that both Sumbul and Fahmaan share a great bond of friendship, and the audience loves to watch them together.

