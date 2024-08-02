Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan joins the list of Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajout as his fan does something special

Fahmaan Khan is a well known actor of television and he has a massive fan following and now one of his fans has done something special for him as they brought a land on the moon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:31
FAHMAAN

MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

He was last seen in the show COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans loved him as Ravi and gave him thumbs up for the show.

( ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more

They loved the chemistry between Kritika Singh Yadav and Fahmaan Khan.

He was also offered the show Bigg Boss but the actor declined the project.

Post the show going off air, the actor is on a break and hasn’t yet taken any project.

As we all know that the fans of actors always do something special for them as a way of expressing their love to them.

One such fan of Fahmaan Khan has brought a piece of land for him on the moon and now he received the certificate for the lunar property.

This is really a special thing as currently only two actors hold this position and that is Shah Rukh Khan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and now Fahmaan Khan joins the list.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan has a crazy fan following. This is truly a good gesture by his fans and it’s a huge achievement for Fahmaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

 
 

Fahmaan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Voot Reality show Imlie Sumbul Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Shetty ravi randhawa
Like
2
Love
22
Haha
3
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
MUMBAI : Looks like it is raining sequels in the Hindi film industry. The next seems to be Humraaz 2 by the dynamic duo...
Wow: Team Imlie celebrates their success with a hearty mouthwatering lunch party on the sets of the show!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has been loved ever since its...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan joins the list of Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajout as his fan does something special
MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Amazing: Kanwar Dhillon shares visuals as he commences shooting for his upcoming show Udne Ki Asha in Film City after an extensive outdoor shoot!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been a huge hit ever since its inception. The show, in its first season,...
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time is actress Janhvi Kapoor, with her acting...
Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam
MUMBAI : Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser and the poster was out...
Recent Stories
Abbas–Mustan
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Imlie
Wow: Team Imlie celebrates their success with a hearty mouthwatering lunch party on the sets of the show!
Gautam Vig
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal’s show Dalchini
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
Munawar Faruqui
Hilarious: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wins once again, DEFEATS Kumkum Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat; says ‘Loser log…’
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva
Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!
Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen
What! Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen arriving together spark speculation among fans; Read on to know more!