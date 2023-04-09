Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Faisal is one of the most loved and celebrated stars on television. Faisu, while interacting with the media, spoke about his participation in Bigg Boss and also on his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.
Faisal

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos. 

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same. 

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up. 

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills. 

Faisu, while interacting with the media spoke about his participation in Bigg Boss and also on his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. 

Since so many years your name has been popping out to participate in the reality show "Bigg Boss" what do you have to say about it? 

I have been getting the offer for four years and am confused as to whether I should do the show or not, as I am a very private person and I like to keep things to myself. I will definitely do the show when I am ready to face the cameras 24 hrs, come in public for so much time and can stay in the house for a long time. 

But last year, you promised your fans you would do Bigg Boss, what happened? 

See, every year I promise my fans that I will try and do the show, but this time, let's see if I do the show. I will try my best to stay in the house. 

Tell us something about your stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13? 

This season, I entered the show as a challenger, so I was setting a time to complete the task. The contestant had to beat that time. When you watch the episode, it will be very entertaining and you'll love the show. I would like to thank Rohit Shetty and Colors for calling me back on the show. 

Who is the strongest contestant in this season? 

I had challenged the last five contestants of the show and all of them were very good. Everyone said that Dino, Arjit and Shiv were very good at their stunts. 

Aishwarya, Dino and Arjit have reached too three. Who do you think would win the show? 

Arjit and Dino are very strong contestants of the show and so is Shiv. So it's tough to say who would win the show. 

Well, the fans would love to see Faisu in Bigg Boss and are excited to watch his stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

