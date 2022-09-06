Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh talks about bonding with Munawar Faruqui and Shivangi Joshi on the show

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat though there is no confirmation about the same.

Currently, he is making headlines as he would be participating in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and will be facing all his fears.

We had reported earlier that the contestants of the show have left for South Africa ( Cape Town) where this season would be shot.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his bond with Manuwar and Shivangi Joshi.

He was asked that since they are also contestants on the show how would he bond with them, to which the internet sensational star said “ Recently he had done a music video with Shivangi Joshi and they had a great time but didn’t form a friendship but hopefully on Khatron Ke Khiladi we should bond and build a new friendship”

On his bond with Munawar he said that “ I have met him personally and he is a very down to earth person and whenever I see him I get a feeling of brotherhood and am sure on the show we would become brothers”

Well, even the fans are excited to see Faisal and Munawar together and are waiting for them to celebrate.

