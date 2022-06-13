Kya Baat Hai! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan hits a milestone; Zain Imam shares a special message for fans

MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well for itself. The show stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.

The show is based on the movie Darr, though not completely. Only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

There were reports doing the rounds that the show will be going off-air, and fans were disappointed. But it began streaming on OTT instead.

The show has hit a milestone. It has entered the top 5 shows across the channel digitally and is the second most-viewed show on the digital platform Voot.

For a show that was going off–air to achieve this milestone is huge. The lead actor Zain Imam shared a lovely post and thanked all his fans for the love and support.

The actor shared a video along with Reem. He also gave a hint to the audience about what they can expect from the upcoming episode of the show.

Zain captioned the video saying, “Heartfelt thank you to all the fans and lovelies for loving the content and making our show in top 5 across channels digitally since the beginning and no.2 on voot. A lot of #aakhi moments coming your way in tomorrow’s episode.”

Well, there is no doubt that Zain and Reem’s pair is loved by the fans, and their sizzling chemistry has made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

