Kya Baat Hai! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan hits a milestone; Zain Imam shares a special message for fans

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the most loved shows on television. Now, it has hit a milestone as the show becomes one of the most loved shows on television. The lead actor Zain Imam shared a special message for the fans.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:40
faana

MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well for itself. The show stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.

The show is based on the movie Darr, though not completely. Only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

There were reports doing the rounds that the show will be going off-air, and fans were disappointed. But it began streaming on OTT instead.

The show has hit a milestone. It has entered the top 5 shows across the channel digitally and is the second most-viewed show on the digital platform Voot.

For a show that was going off–air to achieve this milestone is huge. The lead actor Zain Imam shared a lovely post and thanked all his fans for the love and support.

( ALSO READ : WHAT! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Paakhi is planning to do something that will ruin Agasthaya's life

The actor shared a video along with Reem. He also gave a hint to the audience about what they can expect from the upcoming episode of the show.

Zain captioned the video saying, “Heartfelt thank you to all the fans and lovelies for loving the content and making our show in top 5 across channels digitally since the beginning and no.2 on voot. A lot of #aakhi moments coming your way in tomorrow’s episode.”

Well, there is no doubt that Zain and Reem’s pair is loved by the fans, and their sizzling chemistry has made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

What are your views on the show and the chemistry of Zain and Reem?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WHAT! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Paakhi is planning to do something that will ruin Agasthaya's life

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zain Imam (@zainimam_official)

 

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Zeenat Aman and Baba Ramdev to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We have seen how Sony...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: OMG! Vandana and Rajesh find cigarette box in Sakhi’s bag
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aww! Preesha in for a surprise midnight date with Rudraksh
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor all set to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April.The show which was...
Kya Baat Hai! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan hits a milestone; Zain Imam shares a special message for fans
MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well for itself. The show...
HUGE TWIST! Imlie finds the proof against Madhav's attacker in StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Recent Stories
jugjug
Oh NO! Makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo faces netizens’ WRATH over Dupatta song, see reactions
Latest Video