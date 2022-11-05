Kya Baat Hai! Fans speculate that Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani might be in a relationship

MUMBAI : Rithvik Dhanjani rose to fame with his performance in the show Pavitra Rishta and is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. With his dashing looks and cool personality, Rithvik has garnered a huge fan following.

Rithvik has been a part of several popular shows. Today, he is considered as one of the top-rated actors of the small screen.

The actor has been part of many reality shows and has made a place in the audience's hearts.

Apart from acting, Rithvik is also a good actor and has hosted shows like Super Dancer, Nach Baliye, India’s Best Dramebaaz, and India's Next Superstars.

On the other hand, Krystle D'Souza is one of the most loved actresses on television and rose to fame with her performance in the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

After that, she was seen in a couple of television serials. Her last was Fitrat, which streamed on ALTBalaji.

She was last seen in the Bollywood movie Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Both the actors are very active on social media and they keep posting a lot of photos and videos of each other.

The fans have begun to speculate that there is something brewing between Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani.

They feel that there is something more than friendship between the two and the two might be in a relationship with each other, the fans love their pair and they are perfect for each other.

The two have never worked together but they make a wonderful pair and definitely the post that they are sharing one can see the beautiful chemistry between them.

Check out the posts that have made the fans suspicious about their relationship ;



What do you think are the actors in a relationship or no?

Do let us know in the comments below.

